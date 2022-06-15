Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 111,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 7,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,954. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Femasys has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. On average, analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

