Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Financial Review

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 720.24%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Asensus Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -890.51% -34.04% -31.03% Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 11.46 -$62.46 million ($0.28) -1.42 Femasys $1.18 million 14.02 -$7.54 million ($1.03) -1.36

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Femasys beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera for laparoscopic procedures. Its products also comprise instruments and other products, including 3mm diameter instruments, 3mm and 5mm hooks, and articulating instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

