Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £114 ($138.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($157.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from £132.60 ($160.94) to GBX 9,960 ($120.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £132.10 ($160.33).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,259.02 ($112.38) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,700 ($105.60) and a one year high of £136.40 ($165.55). The company has a market cap of £19.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,709.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of £109.99.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

