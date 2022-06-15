Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Down 0.5%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 14,871 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

