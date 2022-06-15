Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 73,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,129. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.