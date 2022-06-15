Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.
Shares of FITBO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 20,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,452. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.17.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
