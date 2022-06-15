Filo Mining Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.63.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02.
About Filo Mining (Get Rating)
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
