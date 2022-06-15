Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Earns Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.63.
FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.
About Filo Mining (Get Rating)
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
