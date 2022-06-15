Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

FIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.63.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

