Financial Analysis: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Broadscale Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.16 $196.36 million $2.26 19.79 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 10.68% 10.38% 2.69% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PNM Resources and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

PNM Resources currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Broadscale Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

