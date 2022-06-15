Financial Comparison: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for fuboTV and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 5 2 0 2.13 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 415.85%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $638.35 million 0.79 -$382.84 million ($3.07) -0.89 Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

Sports Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -59.50% -64.61% -32.14% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

Summary

fuboTV beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

