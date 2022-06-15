Financial Comparison: Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) versus Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) and Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Macy's alerts:

86.0% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Macy’s and Robinsons Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.24 $1.43 billion $5.26 4.19 Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Robinsons Retail.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Macy’s and Robinsons Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25 Robinsons Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macy’s presently has a consensus target price of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Robinsons Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Robinsons Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 6.42% 56.91% 10.42% Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Macy’s beats Robinsons Retail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

Robinsons Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings. The company also operates do-it-yourself (DIY) stores under the Handyman Do it Best, True Value, True Home, Robinsons Builders, Home Plus, De Oro Pacific Home Plus, and A.M. Builders' Depot brands that offer DIY and home improvement products; operates and franchises convenience stores under the Ministop name that provide fresh and ready to eat products; and operates drug stores under the South Star Drug name that offer prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, as well as food, personal care, and other products. In addition, it operates toys and juvenile products under Toys ‘R' Us name; consumer electronics and appliances stores under Robinsons Appliances and Saver's Appliance name; beauty products under the Benefit, Shiseido, and Elizabeth Arden brands; mass merchandise stores under the Daiso Japan, Arcova, and Super50 name; pet retail under the Pet Lovers Centre name; and discount store under the No Brand name. It operates 2,208 stores, including 286 supermarkets, 52 department stores, 227 DIY stores, 456 convenience stores, 899 drug stores, and 288 specialty stores. Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pasig City, the Philippines.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.