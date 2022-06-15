Financial Survey: SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SolarWindow Technologies and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73% Mace Security International -0.45% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -18.64 Mace Security International $13.07 million 1.29 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies.

Summary

Mace Security International beats SolarWindow Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWindow Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Mace Security International (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

