Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 10,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.