Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 10,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.
About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.