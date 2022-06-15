First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $622.75 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $610.67 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

