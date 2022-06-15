First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

FFIN stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

