First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.39.

FQVLF stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

