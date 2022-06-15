First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.74. 42,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 38,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.
