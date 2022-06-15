First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. 658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.
