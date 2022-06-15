First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 4,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.