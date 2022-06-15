First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.21. 21,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 21,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

