First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.53 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 385,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 475,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29.
