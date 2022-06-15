First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.82. Approximately 37,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 48,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.