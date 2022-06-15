First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Shares Up 0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.30. 132,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 213,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.
