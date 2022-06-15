First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,115,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DDIV stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.