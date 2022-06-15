First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 1,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.