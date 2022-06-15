First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 5,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

