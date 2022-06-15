First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.73. 73,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 75,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.
