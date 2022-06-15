First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.41. 27,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 20,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.
