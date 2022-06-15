First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $59.39. 1,105,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 925,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.