First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.37. Approximately 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.