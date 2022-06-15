First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.37. Approximately 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.