First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 1,787,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,882,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.
