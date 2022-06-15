First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.79. 3,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.