First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.79. 3,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.