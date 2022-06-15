First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000.

