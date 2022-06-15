First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.
