First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. 381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.