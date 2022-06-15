First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.01. Approximately 65,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 63,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.
