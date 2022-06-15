First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 45,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 89,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.