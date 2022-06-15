First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $50.22. Approximately 475,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 393,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.