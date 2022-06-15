First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.41. 67,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 44,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.