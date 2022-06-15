First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02. 151,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 92,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.