First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of QQXT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.