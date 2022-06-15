First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 65,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 151,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.