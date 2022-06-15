First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 41,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 412,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.