First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 2,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.