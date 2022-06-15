First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $55.24. Approximately 12,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96.
