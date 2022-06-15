First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of TDIV stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

