First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 190,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 415,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.