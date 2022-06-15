First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 190,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 415,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.