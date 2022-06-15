First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 1,336,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 860,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

