First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

